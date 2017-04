Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood says a North Carolina man is charged with beating a 7-week-old baby so severely the infant suffered broken legs and broken ribs. WLOS-TV in Asheville reports 32-year-old Billy Dewayne Taylor is charged with intentional child abuse that began when the baby girl was as young as 4 weeks old.The baby's mother, 20-year-old Jennifer Dawn Davis, is charged with failing to report the crime or get medical help.