Sheriff: Suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy turns himself in

David Scott Bain (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

By and Andrea Blanford
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that a man who allegedly shot at a Cumberland County deputy who was outside his home doing yard work Thursday has turned himself in.

David Scott Bain turned himself in about 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

On Thursday, the deputy was mowing around 6:30 p.m. when someone drove down the street in a white SUV, pointed a long-barreled gun out the window, and fired at him. The deputy ducked down and was unhurt.

The deputy jumped in his sheriff's office-issued pickup and gave chase. He did not return fire, but called for backup.

David Scott Bain



The chase, which began in Cumberland County, ended up on Horseshoe Road in Sampson County when two men jumped out of the Isuzu Rodeo and ran.

A little later, James Gibbons surrendered. Deputies began a hunt for the second man in the SUV, identified as Bain.

David Scott Bain and James Gibbons



Bain is a resident of Sampson County living on West Clinton Road.

Deputies said they found a pistol in the SUV.

Gibbons, who is a convicted felon, was charged with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.



Bain is a convicted felon who was recently released from prison for after a first-degree murder conviction.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting that anyone with information about this case call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910)-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
