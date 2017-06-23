The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has charged a Goldsboro woman after finding an 86-year-old grandmother wandering alone Friday morning.Deputies said the elderly woman had been locked out of her own home.She was taken to a safe place by adult protective services.After an investigation, deputies said they learned the victim's granddaughter had been exploiting her family member for a while.They've now charged 33-year-old Tiffany Marie Anstey of Buttercup Lane with exploitation of a disabled or elder adult through a position of trust.Bond was set at $20,000.