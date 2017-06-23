NEWS

Sheriff: Goldsboro woman locked 86-year-old grandmother out of house

Tiffany Marie Anstey (image courtesy Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has charged a Goldsboro woman after finding an 86-year-old grandmother wandering alone Friday morning.

Deputies said the elderly woman had been locked out of her own home.

She was taken to a safe place by adult protective services.

After an investigation, deputies said they learned the victim's granddaughter had been exploiting her family member for a while.

They've now charged 33-year-old Tiffany Marie Anstey of Buttercup Lane with exploitation of a disabled or elder adult through a position of trust.

Bond was set at $20,000.
