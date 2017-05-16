The Wayne County Sheriff's Office held a news conference at the Casey A. Winders Detention Center in Goldsboro Tuesday to tout implementation of an iris biometric identification system to identify offenders."We now join New Hanover County and Brunswick County who both use the same technology," said Sheriff Larry Pierce.A camera captures unique features in the human iris, checking the information against offenders already in the system, which includes Wayne County and other law enforcement agencies.Law enforcement can also enroll new offenders in the BI2 Technologies' I.R.I.S. (Inmate Recognition Identification System) database.Wayne County officials say they've enrolled 354 local inmates since implementing the technology about a month ago.Sheriff Pierce said it cost $20,000 and that they got a grant to pay for it.