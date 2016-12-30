Shooting injures teen in Durham County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage boy in Durham County Thursday.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Grandview Drive and Greyson Drive.Durham police said the teen got into a fight with another male. The teen was shot during the fight and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.Police did not release the victim's condition.Investigators are questioning a male but no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.