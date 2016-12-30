NEWS

Shooting injures teen in Durham County
A teen was shot in Durham County (WTVD)

DURHAM COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage boy in Durham County Thursday.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Grandview Drive and Greyson Drive.

Durham police said the teen got into a fight with another male. The teen was shot during the fight and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release the victim's condition.

Investigators are questioning a male but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.

Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
McCrory reflects on legacy as governor, his future
NC Dems chair leaving party better than she found it
Clayton man killed in Johnston County motorcycle crash
