NEWS

Shooting reported in southeast Raleigh

Raleigh police investigate at the scene.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Proctor Road and Liberty Place near I-40 and Rock Quarry Road.

We will update this story as we gather more information

Related Topics:
newsshootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dentist legally changes name to keep practice on top
Trump Says He'll Give Christian Refugees Priority
President Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon
President Trump's Executive Orders on Immigration Explained
More News
Top Stories
Police searching for woman who robbed, ran over 2 men
Former NC State player Charles Shackleford found dead
Driver killed running from police in Durham
Viral 'diner with disability' needs help after surgery
Police charge Fayetteville man with rape
Trump signs new vetting measures for immigrants
Immigrant activists hold rally in Durham Friday
Show More
Vice president pledges to end taxpayer-funded abortion
Gas leak at Fayetteville school forces evacuation
Police: Robber could be linked to another holdup
Trump pledges 'lasting support' to US relations with Britain
Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos