NEWS

Chatham County shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities are looking for Angel Soto and Kassidy Lowe.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has called off a lengthy manhunt for the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a man Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Early Wednesday morning, Chatham County investigators and FBI Task Force officers found Angel Soto at the Pine Gate Apartment complex in Chapel Hill.

The search the 28-year-old started late Tuesday morning after deputies said Soto shot a man in the 1100 block of Charlie Brooks Road in Moncure around 11 a.m.



The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Following the shooting, authorities said Soto was considered "armed and dangerous" and may be accompanied by Kassidy Lowe.



Authorities took Soto into custody without incident around 2 a.m. and transported him to Chatham County for questioning. Lowe, who was found with Soto, was uninjured. Officials say she will also be questioned.

An investigation is ongoing.

ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingMoncure
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chatham deputies looking for armed suspect after shooting
NEWS
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
US will not insist on two-state solution in Middle East: White House official
FBI interviewed Michael Flynn about his talks with Russian envoy
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: sources
More News
Top Stories
Durham planning board hands a win to Publix opponents
Durham woman killed in I-85 crash in Greensboro
Student safety concerns after Fayetteville State robbery
Roxboro neighbors upset after KKK fliers pop up on lawns
Letter: Potential conflict with Cooper Cabinet nominee
Car crashes and burns after 100mph chase
State's Gottfried avoids job questions, focuses on UNC
Show More
Owner dies after shooting at Durham convenience store
NC GOP balks at Gov. Cooper's new HB2 repeal proposal
Man, toddler killed, woman shot in Chicago shooting
Chatham deputies looking for armed suspect after shooting
Bond reduced for Cary student facing sex offense charge
More News
Top Video
Durham planning board hands a win to Publix opponents
Durham woman killed in I-85 crash in Greensboro
State's Gottfried avoids job questions, focuses on UNC
Roxboro neighbors upset after KKK fliers pop up on lawns
More Video