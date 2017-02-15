Law enforcement lining up along Old Samford Rd in Chatham Co, minutes from a shooting scene on Charlie Brooks pic.twitter.com/aTKdFTeAuY — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) February 14, 2017

Chatham Co deputies looking for shooting suspect Angel Soto. They believe Kassidy Lowe may be w/him. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/BUXCcBp9cQ — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) February 14, 2017

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has called off a lengthy manhunt for the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a man Tuesday.Early Wednesday morning, Chatham County investigators and FBI Task Force officers found Angel Soto at the Pine Gate Apartment complex in Chapel Hill.The search the 28-year-old started late Tuesday morning after deputies said Soto shot a man in the 1100 block of Charlie Brooks Road in Moncure around 11 a.m.The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.Following the shooting, authorities said Soto was considered "armed and dangerous" and may be accompanied by Kassidy Lowe.Authorities took Soto into custody without incident around 2 a.m. and transported him to Chatham County for questioning. Lowe, who was found with Soto, was uninjured. Officials say she will also be questioned.An investigation is ongoing.ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.