Shots fired at Urban Ministries in Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --
No one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Liberty Street in Durham Tuesday afternoon.

The target was apparently the Urban Ministries building across from the ABC11 studios.

Police were investigating.
newsshootingDurham
