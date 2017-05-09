Live Broadcast
NEWS
Shots fired at Urban Ministries in Durham
WTVD
Tuesday, May 09, 2017 04:13PM
DURHAM (WTVD) --
No one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Liberty Street in Durham Tuesday afternoon.
The target was apparently the Urban Ministries building across from the ABC11 studios.
Police were investigating.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham