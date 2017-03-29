Shots fired near Capitol Hill, suspect in custody

Shots fired on Capital Hill. We are locked inside the #Rayburn House building. pic.twitter.com/78lM8HWWOR — Cherry Street Films (@cherrystfilms) March 29, 2017

Metro DC police confirm to ABC News that shots were fired near Capitol Hill Wednesday morning.According to a U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman, police attempted to pull over an erratic driver who struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried to run over several other officers who were on foot while attempting a u-turn.At some point, at least one Capitol Police officer fired shots but no one was struck.A female suspect has been taken into custody. No one was hit by the suspect's car, police said.Capitol Police responded to the area at Washington Ave and Independence Ave, which is located near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House office building.The FBI is now on the scene and there is no indication of any motive. Terrorism is not suspected.Capitol Hill was briefly placed on a lock down during the incident but has since reopened for business.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.