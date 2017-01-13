NEWS

Cary police investigate shots fired outside aquatic center
EMBED </>More News Videos

Map of incident outside Triangle Aquatic Center (WTVD)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cary police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Triangle Aquatic Center on Convention Drive Thursday night.


Authorities said a man jumped out of a gray minivan or station wagon around 7 p.m. and took off running while two other people from the vehicle fired shots at him.

Police were not able to track down the suspects or the victim.

Officers said they did not think he was injured.

According to the aquatic center's website, the center was hosting a Triangle Aquatic Center (TAC) Titans Polar Plunge swim meet at the time of the shooting.

The aquatic center was locked down for about 5 to 10 minutes following the incident.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
More News
Top Stories
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
Break-in brings SWAT response at Raleigh's Cameron Village
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
Shooting at Durham apartments leaves 1 dead
Pedestrian killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run
Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies
Show More
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Police seek links between Wake Forest, Cary hotel robberies
Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
More News
Top Video
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
2 Raleigh waste services workers rescue mom stuck on ice
More Video