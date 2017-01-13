Cary police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Triangle Aquatic Center on Convention Drive Thursday night.Authorities said a man jumped out of a gray minivan or station wagon around 7 p.m. and took off running while two other people from the vehicle fired shots at him.Police were not able to track down the suspects or the victim.Officers said they did not think he was injured., the center was hosting a Triangle Aquatic Center (TAC) Titans Polar Plunge swim meet at the time of the shooting.The aquatic center was locked down for about 5 to 10 minutes following the incident.