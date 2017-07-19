A man suspected of a month-long string of burglaries and assaults on women in a neighborhood near the N.C. State campus is behind bars.The suspect, 23-year old Harry Bolling, faced a judge for the first time this afternoon at the Wake County Justice Center in Raleigh.He's accused of breaking into three apartments and assaulting three women in separate incidents that began back in mid-June.But he also faces another count of burglary for allegedly breaking into the same apartment twice and another count of attempted burglary for trying to break into that apartment again Monday.During the second break-in at that apartment on June 18, a 22-year old woman was at home.She spoke exclusively to ABC 11 about the details of that night."I saw like a large figure in my door and was like, 'What?' But I was like, 'It's probably a dream I guess, whatever.' Next thing I know, this guy is in my bed like a foot or two over me," said the young woman, who requested anonymity.She continued, "His hand is over my mouth and he's saying 'Shut the f*** up,' like a handful of times. Then I sort of realized like if he's going to hurt me he's just going to hurt me so I'm going to scream. So I started screaming and I like bit him a little bit. Me and my roommate saw him run out."The victim said that she woke up early Monday morning and noticed the new motion-activated light they had installed on their patio was on.The light also had a surveillance camera that she could monitor on her phone. When she looked she said she could see a man at her window."When we look on our app security footage it shows him trying open my window but he can't because of the planks," the victim said.The "planks" she referred to are pieces of wood she placed in her window to keep it from opening.The woman said she wants to feel relief with the arrest of Bolling but isn't breathing easily just yet even though investigators told her the man on the video is the same man who broke into her home."I'm glad it's over," she said. "I'm just hoping that both the guy who was at my window and the guy that was in my room is the same person. If it's not the same person I'll probably move."