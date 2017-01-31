Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Cary girl

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old Cary girl. Grace Michelle Barnes was last seen at 405 Warren Avenue and is believed to be suffering from some kind of cognitive impairment, according to the alert from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.Grace is described as 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.She was last seen wearing a gray pullover turtle neck sweater with buttons on the collar and black tight pants, according to the Silver Alert.The alert said the teen was last seen heading north on Walnut Street from Warren Avenue - with a possible destination of the Mobile Estates subdivision at 400 York Street in Cary.Anyone with information is asked to call Cary Police Officer J.T. West at (919) 469-4012.