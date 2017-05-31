NEWS

Sinkhole closes Raleigh's Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake

A stretch of Millbrook Road near Shelley Lake in Raleigh has been closed.

RALEIGH, North Carolina
Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake has been closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened in one of the lanes Wednesday afternoon.

Raleigh Police are at the scene of the hole, which appeared to be close 8-10 feet across.

Water could be seen rushing underneath the road. Ed Buchan of Raleigh Utilities said a 24-inch sewer main collapsed and caused the hole.

Traffic is being diverted onto North Hills Drive.

The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said.

Crews are checking to see how much of the area has been undercut

Buchan said the repair work will take at least 24 hours.

The sinkhole is right at the parking lot area for Shelley Lake Park.

