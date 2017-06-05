NEWS

Credit card skimmers found at Carrboro gas station three different times

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Carrboro Police found credit card skimmers inside gas pumps at a Circle K station for a third time over the weekend.

The four skimmers were discovered when officers physically inspected the pumps at the Circle K at 102 NC 54.

They said the devices were not detectable by external or wireless inspection, according to police.

It is the third time since March that police have found card skimmers at that location.

Officers are recommending that people pay cash for their gas and not use credit cards at the pump.

The Carrboro Police Department is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to find a solution for the issue.

Officials say anyone who has used a credit or debit card at the gas station should check their bank account for suspicious activity.

Police are also asking anyone with information on the incident to call Sgt. Daniels at (919) 918-7418 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515.

