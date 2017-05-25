5-year-old Shaniya Davis

The brother of a 5-year-old girl murdered in Cumberland County was shot to death in Hoke County on Wednesday night, authorities said.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Chavez Christian Lockhart, 20, was shot in the area of Mockingbird Road and Heron Drive in Raeford around 9:40 p.m.Lockhart is the brother of Shaniya Davis, who was killed in 2009.Mario McNeill was convicted and sentenced to death for killing the 5-year-old.No arrests have been made in Lockhart's shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.