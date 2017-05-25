NEWS

Authorities: Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County

HOKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The brother of a 5-year-old girl murdered in Cumberland County was shot to death in Hoke County on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Chavez Christian Lockhart, 20, was shot in the area of Mockingbird Road and Heron Drive in Raeford around 9:40 p.m.

Lockhart is the brother of Shaniya Davis, who was killed in 2009.

5-year-old Shaniya Davis



Mario McNeill was convicted and sentenced to death for killing the 5-year-old.

READ MORE: Man convicted of killing 5-year-old wants new trial

No arrests have been made in Lockhart's shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingmurderFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Report of 2 people shot in southeast Raleigh
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Trump has no comment on alleged body-slamming of reporter
Manchester mayor 'felt sick' about leaks to media
More News
Top Stories
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
UNC says student-athletes did not get 'special arrangements'
Thunderstorms roll through parts of the Triangle
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Blue Cross NC wants rate increase for Obamacare plans
Prosecutor: Bullet meant for suicide killed girlfriend
Show More
Religious group's controversial billboard sparks debate
NOAA predicts above normal hurricane activity this year
Man arrested for tampering with co-worker's drink
21 hogs die in Goldsboro truck crash caught on Facebook Live
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos