Smoke billows from hay fire at NC State

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you saw smoke around Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh early Thursday morning, it could have been from a hay fire at an NC State University barn.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m.



Authorities on the scene said the fire was located at the school's beef education unit.

Fire officials said about 15 piles of hay caught fire, but it didn't pose a threat to any people or animals.

