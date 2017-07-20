Smoke billows from hay fire at NC State

#Breaking-If you see some smoke around Lake Wheeler Rd in Raleigh, it could be from this hay fire at an @NCState barn. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/1Gg3OPVfv7 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 20, 2017

Fire officials say smoke comes from @15 piles of hay catching fire at @NCState barn but say it's not posing a threat to anybody. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vg51uaDWl2 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 20, 2017

If you saw smoke around Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh early Thursday morning, it could have been from a hay fire at an NC State University barn.The fire was reported at about 4 a.m.Authorities on the scene said the fire was located at the school's beef education unit.Fire officials said about 15 piles of hay caught fire, but it didn't pose a threat to any people or animals.