Smoke billows from hay fire at NC State

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --If you saw smoke around Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh early Thursday morning, it could have been from a hay fire at an NC State University barn.
The fire was reported at about 4 a.m.
Authorities on the scene said the fire was located at the school's beef education unit.
Fire officials said about 15 piles of hay caught fire, but it didn't pose a threat to any people or animals.
