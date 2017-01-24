NEWS

'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump

President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade Friday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK --
A "Saturday Night Live" writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump's 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the child. An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.

Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to "sincerely apologize" for the "insensitive" tweet and "deeply regret" her actions.

NBC had no comment.

Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he "deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid."

This isn't the first time "SNL" has gotten in trouble for joking about the president's children. In 1993, then-cast member Mike Myers had to write an apology letter to the Clintons after a skit that mocked Chelsea Clinton.

"She's a kid, a kid who didn't choose to be in public life," ''SNL" executive producer Lorne Michaels said at the time. He also acknowledged that said his show treated then 9-year-old Amy Carter "a little rougher" during the 1970s when Jimmy Carter was in the Oval Office.

The current controversy over Barron Trump comes as President Trump has lashed out at the way "Saturday Night Live" has lampooned him, with the president saying Alec Baldwin's semi-regular portrayal of him "stinks" and calling one of the skits a "hit job."
Related Topics:
newsentertainmenttwitterdonald trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Asks James Comey to Stay on as FBI Director
Oscars 2017: Stars React to Their Nominations
'La La Land' Leads Oscar Nominations
Judge Neil Gorsuch Emerges as Leading Contender for Supreme Court
More News
Top Stories
Law officers bust 3 in drug operation, seize meth
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
NC State stuns Duke for first win at Cameron since 1995
Arrest made in rape case of 11-year-old girl
Moore County child porn case leads to Canada rescue
Raleigh mom has warning about personal info online
911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk
Show More
Minnesota governor faints during speech
Trump places hiring freeze on some federal workers
Small but vocal, protest sends message in Raleigh
Man Killed in San Antonio Shooting Was With Wife Getting Wedding Rings Cleaned
NC couple expecting twins after losing 2 sons in 2015 crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
More Photos