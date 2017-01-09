  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Snowplow gives North Carolina woman in labor hospital lift

CHESAPEAKE, Va. --
For more reasons than the weather, a North Carolina man was glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in nearby Chesapeake, Virginia, during the weekend storm.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported that Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital about 25 miles away in Virginia with his wife Stephanie about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

As they were driving, she realized they were not going to make it to the Virginia Beach hospital they planned to use.

They then headed toward the closest hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Their truck died on an exit ramp and Hugh flagged down a snowplow and persuaded the driver to get them to the hospital.

Brayden was born about 15 minutes after they arrived. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is doing fine.
Related Topics:
newspregnancybirthgood news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
More News
Top Stories
Roads treacherous, ice not expected to melt much today
SUV lands in Apex pool
School, business closings and delays information center
Latest road condition information
Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is over $233K
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
Show More
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Duke's Jefferson to miss game with bone bruise in foot
Deputy searching for suspect in fatal Florida police shooting killed in crash
US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
More Photos