Walmart exposure suspect surrenders to police after seeing photo on social media

A man accused of flashing a female shopper at a Porter Walmart has turned himself in.

PORTER, Texas --
A 24-year-old Texas man accused of exposing himself to a female shopper at a local Walmart turned himself in to police after seeing his photograph on social media.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance photos of the flashing suspect earlier this week that were also distributed to local media.

After seeing the images, Najee Harris surrendered to deputies on Friday, according to deputies.

In a Facebook post, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson thanked the department's social media followers for "putting the pressure on Mr. Harris to turn himself in."

"This is how we work together to solve problems in our community," Henderson said.
