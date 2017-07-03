Do you ever find yourself with a critically-low cellphone battery and no outlet in sight?Fear not, the City of Raleigh will soon have the jolt you are looking for in the form of solar-powered charging stations!The City of Raleigh Department of Transportation and the City's Office of Sustainability are installing three solar-powered cellphone charging stations in the downtown area.The installations are expected to be complete early this month.One of the charging stations will be placed in Market Plaza and the second station will be installed in nearby Exchange Plaza - both in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street.The third charging station will provide power at the bus stop at the intersection of Morrill Drive and Cates Avenue, which is shared by GoRaleigh, GoTriangle, and N.C. State's Wolfline.Officials say the pilot program will help determine the best locations for the charging stations, so the installation locations could change over time.They say the stations will not only benefit cellphone users, but the City of Raleigh as well.Sensors will monitor activity in outdoor public areas so city officials can see in real-time how people are using the spaces, providing information on the success of different programs, special events and the space itself correlated with weather data.Read more about the charging stations