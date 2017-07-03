NEWS

Cellphone dead? Fear not, solar-powered charging stations coming to Raleigh

(Shutterstock)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Do you ever find yourself with a critically-low cellphone battery and no outlet in sight?

Fear not, the City of Raleigh will soon have the jolt you are looking for in the form of solar-powered charging stations!

The City of Raleigh Department of Transportation and the City's Office of Sustainability are installing three solar-powered cellphone charging stations in the downtown area.

The installations are expected to be complete early this month.

One of the charging stations will be placed in Market Plaza and the second station will be installed in nearby Exchange Plaza - both in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street.

The third charging station will provide power at the bus stop at the intersection of Morrill Drive and Cates Avenue, which is shared by GoRaleigh, GoTriangle, and N.C. State's Wolfline.

Officials say the pilot program will help determine the best locations for the charging stations, so the installation locations could change over time.

They say the stations will not only benefit cellphone users, but the City of Raleigh as well.

Sensors will monitor activity in outdoor public areas so city officials can see in real-time how people are using the spaces, providing information on the success of different programs, special events and the space itself correlated with weather data.

Read more about the charging stations here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscellphoneRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing RDU employee found in VA parking garage
Suspect arrested in road rage killing
Man kills son, apparently believing he's an intruder
Brain-eating amoeba found in 2 water systems
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
More News
Top Stories
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
Man found fatally shot in Cumberland County home
Man kills son, apparently believing he's an intruder
Officer adopts 10-year-old boy he rescued from abusive home
Missing RDU employee found in VA parking garage
Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral
Mother Nature to bring her own fireworks with storms
Show More
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
NC family says Craigslist puppy was infested with fleas
'No one would perceive' Trump's CNN tweet 'as a threat,' adviser says
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
Naked man accused of robbing gas station, damaging cars
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos