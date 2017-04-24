NEWS

Soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, a Fort Bragg soldier has died after a fatal wreck on Yadkin Road Saturday evening. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says a Fort Bragg soldier has died after a fatal wreck on Yadkin Road Saturday evening.

Police officers were called to 5000 block Yadkin Road near Lake Valley Drive and Silver Pine Drive around 5 p.m. after reports of an accident.

Sgt. Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said a Honda turned left in front of a motorcycle striking and killing the driver, 24-year-old Jeremiah Holmes of the 4100 block of Collins Street, Fort Bragg.

The driver of the Honda 51-year-old Joseph Brown and his two teenage passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Fort Bragg officials said Holmes was from Rancho Cucamonga, California. He was a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

Pfc. Jeremiah Holmes (image courtesy Fort Bragg)


"He was well liked by his peers and respected throughout the organization. Just two weeks ago, we celebrated his promotion to Private First Class in front of his fellow Paratroopers," said said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Munn, commander of the "Loyalty" battalion, 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment.

Pfc. Holmes joined the Army in April 2016 and, following Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in August 2016.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiestrafficfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump at 100 days: 96 percent of his voters say they'd do it again (POLL)
Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies
Man suspected in multiple Fayetteville rapes
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Accidents reported on wet roads
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies
Child falls from back of church bus
Man suspected in multiple Fayetteville rapes
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
Show More
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Man shot to death south of Goldsboro
Police search for Raleigh Inn shooter
1 dead after crash near I-40/85 split in Orange County
Police search for 5-year-old boy; father arrested
More News
Top Video
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
Child falls from back of church bus
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
More Video