Soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash

Pfc. Jeremiah Holmes (image courtesy Fort Bragg)

The Fayetteville Police Department says a Fort Bragg soldier has died after a fatal wreck on Yadkin Road Saturday evening.Police officers were called to 5000 block Yadkin Road near Lake Valley Drive and Silver Pine Drive around 5 p.m. after reports of an accident.Sgt. Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said a Honda turned left in front of a motorcycle striking and killing the driver, 24-year-old Jeremiah Holmes of the 4100 block of Collins Street, Fort Bragg.The driver of the Honda 51-year-old Joseph Brown and his two teenage passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.Fort Bragg officials said Holmes was from Rancho Cucamonga, California. He was a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division."He was well liked by his peers and respected throughout the organization. Just two weeks ago, we celebrated his promotion to Private First Class in front of his fellow Paratroopers," said said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Munn, commander of the "Loyalty" battalion, 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment.Pfc. Holmes joined the Army in April 2016 and, following Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in August 2016.