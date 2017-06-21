RALEIGH (WTVD) --Residents of the Governors Point Apartment complex in Raleigh tell ABC11 they got a notice informing them that their apartments are losing water again.
Many say this is frustrating because they just spent three days last week not being able to shower, wash their dishes, or flush their toilets.
READ MORE: SOME RALEIGH RESIDENTS LEFT WITHOUT WATER
Management said some buildings will lose water starting at midnight on Thursday.
Raleigh city officials said the outage is expected to last overnight until 5 in the morning, at the latest.
The notice from management also stated that other buildings will lose water from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Management plans to deliver bottled water to apartments and make it available in the office.
The water has been shut off temporarily to replace aging backflow devices.
The city is requiring the fix since old devices failed a test in February.
Crews said maintenance is taking longer than expected, adding that it's unclear when the project will be fully completed.
The note also said that once the water is restored it'll be under a boil advisory until tests determine it is safe to drink again.