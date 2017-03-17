Son charged in death of Cary woman

The Cary Police Department has made an arrest in the 2015 death of a woman in Cary.Nalini Tellaprolu's son called 911 December 17, 2015 to report finding the 51-year-old dead in their garage in the 2000 block of Roland Glen Road.Now, police say the son, 17-year-old Arnav Uppalapati, killed his mother.Police have not said how Tellaprolu was killed, but the State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled that her death is a homicide.Tellaprolu was getting ready to celebrate her 52nd birthday. She worked at Duke Medicine, according to neighbors who spoke with ABC11.Arnav Uppalapati is charged with murder.