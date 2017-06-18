NEWS

Son finds parents stabbed to death inside North Austin home

EMBED </>More Videos

A son discovered his parents stabbed to death in the North Austin neighborhood Sunday, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A son discovered his two parents stabbed to death inside a home in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood, police said.

He found his 67-year-old father and 69-year-old mother fatally stabbed in the 1400-block of North Leclaire Avenue and contacted police at about 1 a.m., police said.

They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Johnnie and Shirley Ervin.

A massive police presence descended on the scene and officers cordoned off the area with red crime tape. Family members arrived trying to comfort each other in the wake of the tragedy.

Neighbors described the couple as beloved members of the community.

"Mrs. Ervin, she was a good woman, a Jehovah's Witness, God-fearing woman. And Mr. Ervin was an upright man, took care of his family and everything," said Kevin Newson, who knew the victims.

The circumstances and the motive behind the stabbings are not known. Chicago police are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsstabbingchicago crimeNorth AustinChicago
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
Trump has a 'compulsion to counterattack,' says Newt Gingrich
Triangle victims relieved after manhunt ends
Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies
More News
Top Stories
Triangle victims relieved after manhunt ends
Trump attorney says president not under investigation
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
2 arrested for 5 different charges
Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies
Bank of America to lay off Charlotte employees
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Show More
Homemade quilt holds names of Durham murder victims
1 dead in Fayetteville car crash
Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship
Family, friends honor NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
One person shot in Cumberland County, authorities say
More News
Top Video
Second arrest made in fatal Raleigh shooting
Family, friends honor NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
Man dies trying to save teens at Atlantic Beach
Homemade quilt holds names of Durham murder victims
More Video