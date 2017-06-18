Son finds parents stabbed to death inside North Austin home

A son discovered his two parents stabbed to death inside a home in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood, police said.He found his 67-year-old father and 69-year-old mother fatally stabbed in the 1400-block of North Leclaire Avenue and contacted police at about 1 a.m., police said.They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Johnnie and Shirley Ervin.A massive police presence descended on the scene and officers cordoned off the area with red crime tape. Family members arrived trying to comfort each other in the wake of the tragedy.Neighbors described the couple as beloved members of the community."Mrs. Ervin, she was a good woman, a Jehovah's Witness, God-fearing woman. And Mr. Ervin was an upright man, took care of his family and everything," said Kevin Newson, who knew the victims.The circumstances and the motive behind the stabbings are not known. Chicago police are investigating and no one is in custody.