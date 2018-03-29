South bracing for more flooding, possible tornadoes

MAX GOLEMBO
Severe storms plowed through Texas all the way to Tennessee on Wednesday, with four tornadoes reported -- three in eastern Texas and one in Louisiana.

Wind gusts in parts of Mississippi topped 60 mph overnight, as golfball-sized hail was reported there as well as in Texas and Louisiana. Parts of eastern Texas saw more than 6 inches of rain, with an area just north of College Station seeing almost 6.5 inches as Austin saw a record of almost 6 inches.

This morning, that storm system is slowly moving east and dumping heavy rain from Texas to Ohio, with flash flooding likely around Houston, Shreveport and Nashville. Nine states are under flood alerts.

As the system continues east, parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi may see up to 4 inches of rain over the next 24 hours, leading to flash flooding.

Severe storms are expected today in cities including New Orleans, Biloxi, Mobile, Montgomery and Birmingham, as well as western Georgia and near Atlanta.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Family angered by DA report in Raleigh man's in-custody death
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
9-year-old girl missing since 2016 found safe after tip from TV show viewer
Mom upset after special-needs student goes on long field trip without permission
Selma Middle rebrands mascot, but at what cost?
Warrant: Durham man excited by Austin bombings arrested for homemade bottle bomb
Show More
Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA, Trump says
Does cell phone radiation cause cancer? Scientists gather at RTP to discuss
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos