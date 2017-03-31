NEWS

South Carolina teen accused of trying to join ISIS

Zakaryia Abdin (Credit: Charleston - Sheriff J Al Cannon Detention Center)

WASHINGTON --
Federal prosecutors say a South Carolina man who tried to join the Islamic State group has been arrested.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement on Friday said 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin of Ladson, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday by FBI agents before he could board an airplane at Charleston International Airport. Officials did not say where the plane was bound.

Officials said Abdin was arrested for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State. The arrest was based on Abdin's alleged attempt to travel overseas to join the organization.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Abdin appeared Friday in federal court in Charleston.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell asked a magistrate judge to hold Abdin without bail. Assistant U.S. Public Defender Cody Groeber was assigned to represent Abdin.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsisisarrestislamist extremistsSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
SBI launches investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office
Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses
Trump, Flynn once criticized Clinton aides for seeking immunity
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
More News
Top Stories
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Stormy Friday: Threats of wind, hail, isolated tornado
SBI launches investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
Damage to brand new purchase floors Henderson homeowner
UNC is used to Final Four pressure- can Oregon keep up?
Show More
Residents return home after downtown Raleigh fire
Man facing arson charges in Raleigh apartment fire
Woman hit and killed by car in Durham
Man dives into pool filled with alligators
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty to murder charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos