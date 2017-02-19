NEWS

SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad

Falcon rocket stands at Launch Complex 39A (Credit: NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --
NASA's historic moonshot pad is back in business.

A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. It's carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station.

Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA's final shuttle mission nearly six years ago.

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer. As an extra treat for spectators, SpaceX aims to land the booster rocket back at Cape Canaveral following liftoff. That recycling feat has been accomplished only twice before.

SpaceX is leasing the pad from NASA for 20 years. The company hopes to launch U.S. astronauts from there next year.

A launch attempt on Saturday was scuttled.
Related Topics:
newsSpaceXnasaFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead after train and SUV collide in Fayetteville
Orange County deputies shoot and kill robbery suspect
'Blind Sheik' linked to 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in US federal prison
Southern California storm-related deaths climb to at least 5
More News
Top Stories
Orange County deputies shoot and kill robbery suspect
1 dead after train and SUV collide in Fayetteville
Man who crashed into Fayetteville house was shot
Gov. Cooper offers reward in 73-year-old's shooting
Blind cleric jailed for life dies in Butner prison
No. 10 Tar Heels roll past No. 14 Cavaliers 65-41
1 dead after shooting outside Greensboro mall
Show More
Outside of Washington, Trump slips back into campaign mode
Carrboro police officer born with 1 kidney needs donor
McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
No. 12 Duke holds on for 99-94 win over Wake Forest
No. 25 Notre Dame beats NC State 81-72
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos