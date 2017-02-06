Spring Lake officer struck by car, shoots fleeing driver

Spring Lake Police Dept investigating crime scene on East Manchester Road. pic.twitter.com/9NAesQivtD — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 7, 2017

A Spring Lake police officer shot a motorist after being struck by the fleeing driver's vehicle.It happened Monday night approximately 8:39 p.m., police said, when an officer responded to a report of a careless and reckless driver in the 800 block of Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.The officer stopped the suspect vehicle, and initiated a conversation with the driver. At some point, the driver tried to flee and his vehicle struck the officer. Before he could drive away, the officer pulled his service weapon and shot the driver.The motorist was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His condition is unknown.The injured officer was also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.The names of the officer and the driver will be released after notification of family members, police said.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Spring Lake Police Department with this investigation.