Spring Lake to spray for mosquitoes

The Town of Spring Lake has announced that it will be doing a town-wide mosquito spraying on July 27 from 10 p.m. until 2 p.m.In order for the spraying to be most effective, authorities are encouraging residents to make sure their property is free from places where mosquitoes are most likely to breed.The Town of Spring Lake said that the spray poses no threat to humans or pets, but if residents wish to be exempt they need to complete a Request for Exemption from Adult Mosquito Control Services Form which can be found on thewebsite,, and inside Town Hall or the Public Works Department during business hours.Residents need to return the completed form to John Kleinert, Maintenance Director, no later than noon July 27th, the Town said.In addition to the mosquito spraying, the Town said it would provide free mosquito dunks with BTI, a non-toxic bacteria, to residents.The Town is planning follow up sprayings on August 24th and September 21st.