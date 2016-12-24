Authorities in western North Carolina say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot while robbing a Mexican grocery store.The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says deputies found Darwin Villatoro lying on the ground near Tienda Mexicana in Candler about 8:30 p.m. Friday after a store employee called 911. The Asheville resident was pronounced dead at the scene.The sheriff's office says the employee who called 911 told deputies a robber brandished a gun, and the two exchanged gunfire.The caller was not injured. He said the robber came in wearing a ski mask and glasses.At the time, no one else was in the store, which sells Mexican and South American food.Candler is about 10 miles from Asheville.