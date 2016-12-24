NEWS

Store employee fatally shoots armed robber in western NC

Darwin Alexander Medro Villatoro , 21 (image courtesy Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

CANDLER, N.C. --
Authorities in western North Carolina say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot while robbing a Mexican grocery store.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says deputies found Darwin Villatoro lying on the ground near Tienda Mexicana in Candler about 8:30 p.m. Friday after a store employee called 911. The Asheville resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the employee who called 911 told deputies a robber brandished a gun, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The caller was not injured. He said the robber came in wearing a ski mask and glasses.

At the time, no one else was in the store, which sells Mexican and South American food.

Candler is about 10 miles from Asheville.

newsarmed robberyshootingNorth Carolina
