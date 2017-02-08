Live Broadcast
NEWS
Stray sheep found in Apex
Lost sheep (image courtesy Apex Police Department)
Wednesday, February 08, 2017 02:48PM
APEX, North Carolina --
The Apex Police Department has a Wild-and-woolly investigation on its hands.
Officers are trying to find the owner of a lost sheep found roaming near Beaver Creek.
