Stray sheep found in Apex

Lost sheep (image courtesy Apex Police Department)

APEX, North Carolina --
The Apex Police Department has a Wild-and-woolly investigation on its hands.

Officers are trying to find the owner of a lost sheep found roaming near Beaver Creek.
