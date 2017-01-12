Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home

Neel Salil Mehta

The Apex Police Department says a young woman was viciously attacked with a machete in front of a home in Apex Thursday afternoon.Police got the call around 3 p.m. on Venezia Way near Abruzzo Drive.Apex Police Chief John Letteney said it appears the woman and the suspect know each other. He said the woman - who is believed to be 18 years old - had apparently just gotten off a school bus and was walking down a sidewalk when the 20-year-old man came up and attacked her.Chief Letteney said when officers got to the scene, the teen was lying on the ground and the man was still there.The man was later identified as Neel Salil Mehta, of Cary. Mehta was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily damage.The teen was rushed to the hospital with what Letteney characterized as serious injuries. The suspect also has injuries that were apparently self-inflicted.A family who knows the girl told ABC11 that the girl is a senior at Holly Springs High School. Police have not released the victim's name.Another neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, said he tried to help. He said when he heard commotion outside, he thought it was a couple of high-schoolers fighting, and he grabbed a 2x4 to try to break up the fight.He told ABC11 he saw a man wearing a tan coat, with a hood around his head, beating a girl on the ground. When he got closer, he saw the weapon was a machete. He said the attacker was "relentless," even when he threatened him with the 2x4. He said he had to back off, while another neighbor called 911.Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed the weapon lying in grass next to a sidewalk. Police talking to witnesses and reviewing video.They had the entire area marked off with crime scene tape.