Student charged in sex assault at Wake Tech

Police have charged an 18-year-old with second-degree forcible rape after an alleged assault at Wake Technical Community College's Northern Wake campus.Randy Bladermer Chavez-Argueta was arrested Friday. The alleged attack happened March 30.Chavez-Argueta was a student in the Wake Early College of Health and Sciences, which meets on the Wake Tech campus."The Wake Tech campus community is deeply troubled by these allegations. The safety and well being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is most important, as we work hard to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. Acts of violence or unlawful behavior of any kind will not be tolerated," said Wake Tech's Laurie Clowers in a statement.In a message to parents, Lisa Cummings, Principal of Wake Early College of Health and Sciences said "I want to assure you that all of us at Wake Early College care deeply about the safety and well-being of all of our students."Chavez-Argueta was being held in the Wake County jail under $250,000 bail.