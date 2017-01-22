Investigators say a 15-year-old student at a North Carolina high school stabbed another student during a fight in a bathroom.Halifax County deputies told media outlets the 18-year-old student who was attacked was taken to a hospital and later released.Deputies said the 15-year-old student used a folding razor knife to slash the other student Tuesday at Northwest Halifax High School. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on educational property.Authorities say the teens had been arguing for two days before the attack.