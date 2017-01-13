NEWS

Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bobby Williams photo</span></div>
GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital to be checked out Friday morning after a crash in Wayne County.

It happened on Genoa Road at Robin Lake Drive south of Goldsboro.

Pictures from the scene showed the students' car flipped on its side into the back of the bus.

There were 8 other students on the bus when it happened.

Witnesses said the students in the car were headed to Springs Creek High School and the bus was headed to Southern Wayne High School.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.


Related Topics:
newsschool bus accidentGoldsboro
