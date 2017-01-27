Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 34-year-old John Rader Thursday for his involvement in the alleged sexual assault of two child victims,reports.The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Police on Jan. 11 about an investigation into a sexual assault that involved a female student and substitute teacher at Merry Oaks Elementary School on Draper Avenue.The victim said that her long-term substitute teacher, Rader, had indecent liberties with her on multiple occasions, police said.A second female victim was also interviewed.Rader has been charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.He will face a judge Friday.The investigation is ongoing and Rader's status as a substitute with CMS is listed as inactive.Below is the letter sent to students and parents: