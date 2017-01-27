NEWS

Charlotte substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls

John Rader (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE --
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 34-year-old John Rader Thursday for his involvement in the alleged sexual assault of two child victims, WSOC reports.

The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Police on Jan. 11 about an investigation into a sexual assault that involved a female student and substitute teacher at Merry Oaks Elementary School on Draper Avenue.

The victim said that her long-term substitute teacher, Rader, had indecent liberties with her on multiple occasions, police said.

A second female victim was also interviewed.

Rader has been charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

He will face a judge Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and Rader's status as a substitute with CMS is listed as inactive.

Below is the letter sent to students and parents:

Hello Merry Oaks families, this is Principal Slagle with an important message about an active investigation which may lead to news media coverage.

We are working closely with law enforcement regarding an allegation of inappropriate contact with one of our students by a former substitute teacher, who is no longer working at our school. I want to assure you that I am committed to the safety of all of our students and will assist law enforcement in any way needed during this investigation. We will provide as much needed support to our students and families during this process.

Because this is an active investigation I am limited in what I can share, but do not hesitate to call me if you have additional questions.

Thank you for your support of Merry Oaks Elementary.

