A Fuquay-Varina Subway restaurant manager is accused of sexual battery on three female employees.The Fuquay-Varina Police Department said it began investigating 38-year-old Garfield Oates after a former employee of the restaurant located at 1326 N. Main Street came forward in February.Detectives said two other former employees also said they were assaulted by Oates.Investigators said the victims were between the ages of 17 and 38.According to the arrest warrants, in one of the incidents Oates, who lives in Angier, allegedly wrapped his arms around a victim from behind and touched her breasts under her shirt.In the other two incidents, Oates is accused of pressing his groin against the victims from behind, and police even said he slapped one of the victims on the backside.ABC11 found Oates at the restaurant Friday. He denied the charges.He was charged with three counts of sexual battery after a consultation with the Wake County District Attorney's office.Later, after ABC11 spoke to Oates at the eatery, restaurant franchisee Jack Khadder placed Oates on leave."Upon learning of the accusations against the manager of my restaurant, I immediately took action and put him on a leave of absence," Khadder told ABC11. "We are fully cooperating with the authorities. I take pride in offering a safe and appropriate working environment for my employees."