Sunday brunch? Carrboro becomes first to allow early alcohol sales

Sunday brunch? Carrboro becomes first to allow early alcohol sales (WTVD)

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Triangle town will be the first in the state to allow early alcohol sales on Sunday.

The changes go into effect this Sunday.

The Town of Carrboro's mayor says they're not encouraging people to, in her words, "Go out and get drunk at 10 in the morning," but town leaders hope the new law will benefit Carrboro's bottom line.

The town made the official announcement on Twitter Monday by tweeting, "Starting Sunday, Carrboro restaurants can #freethemimosa starting at 10 AM."


Since Governor Roy Cooper's signed the so-called "Brunch Bill" last week, retail stores and restaurants can now sell malt beverages, wine, and mix beverages sunday mornings at 10 a.m. within Carrboro's town limits.

It's the first municipality in North Carolina taking action with the new law.

It faced opposition from the Christian Action League, but it had bipartisan support.

RELATED: Governor Roy Cooper signs 'brunch bill'
