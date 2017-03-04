Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Supporters of President Donald Trump convened in Raleigh on Saturday, joining scores of others around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.
Saturday's "March 4 Trump" demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call "a seditious fringe" aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.
The crowd at the @realDonaldTrump rally can hear some protesters w/horns at the other end of Halifax Mall. Supporters chant "USA!" #abc11 pic.twitter.com/RnQATtMxU6— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 4, 2017
Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him, including women's marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.
North Carolina supporters gathered at Halifax Mall on Saturday morning. Attendees were encouraged to wear red and bring homemade posters for President Trump.
Numerous speakers are expected to attend the rally, including North Carolina GOP Vice Chair Michele Nix and NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo