Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of 'Making a Murderer' subject

The U.S. Supreme Court declined without comment Monday to hear the appeal of Brendan Dassey, whose murder conviction was the subject of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."
In 2007, Dassey was convicted as a teenager, along with his uncle Steven Avery, of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier before burning her body. He was sentenced to life in prison.
"We will continue to fight to free Brendan Dassey. Brendan was a sixteen-year-old with intellectual and social disabilities when he confessed to a crime he did not commit. The video of Brendan's interrogation shows a confused boy who was manipulated by experienced police officers into accepting their story of how the murder of Teresa Halbach happened," Laura Nirider, an attorney for Dassey told ABC News in a statement Monday.
"These officers repeatedly assured him that everything would be 'okay' if he just told them what they wanted to hear and then fed him facts so that Brendan's 'confession' fit their theory of the crime. By the end of the interrogation, Brendan was so confused that he actually thought he was going to return to school after confessing to murder. Nonetheless, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on the basis of this 'confession.'"
In 2015, Dassey's story rose to the national spotlight when his interrogation was shown as part of the Netflix series, "Making a Murderer," which raised questions about the case.
Dassey's attorneys argued that their client is borderline intellectually disabled and was coerced into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and were requesting a new trial.
"When you use these tactics on someone like Brendan, who is young, inexperienced with the police, nave, compliant and suggestible, then you run the risk of getting coerced and false confessions," his attorney Steve Drizin said in February after asking the Supreme Court to review the case.
There was no physical evidence linking him to the murder, but Dassey was convicted based on statements he gave to Wisconsin investigators.
