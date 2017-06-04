NEWS

Surfing, wetsuit pioneer O'Neill dies in California

Surfer Jack O'Neil, the man who created the modern wetsuit has died. (WTVD)

The surfing community is mourning the death of legendary surf icon Jack O'Neill. He was 94.

O'Neill, the creator of the modern wetsuit, died at his California home on Friday.

The pioneer opened his first surf shop in his San Francisco garage after serving in the Navy during World War II.

He is known as one of the world's top wetsuit designers and manufacturers. He also established a marine and environmental education program for children, coining it as one of his proudest moments.

O'Neill's company says that he died of natural causes.
