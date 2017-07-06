Surveillance image released of armed Durham suspect

Surveillance image of the suspect.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find an attempted-armed-robbery suspect.On June 15, about 1:40 a.m., an unidentified man with a weapon threatened a store clerk inside the Speedway gas station at 1400 South Miami Blvd. in Durham.Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the surveillance image below is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in felony crimes only.The public can submit anonymous crime tips at