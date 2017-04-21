NEWS

Suspect arrested in Fayetteville rape case from 2001

Robert Isaac Dellia (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man living in California was arrested in March and returned to Fayetteville on Friday to face charges in a kidnapping and rape case from 2001.

Robert Isaac Dellia, 34, of Visalia, California, was arrested March 29 by the United States Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force for the Eastern District of California in connection with a Fayetteville rape investigation from November 2001.

Fayetteville Police said the rape happened Nov. 24, 2001, after the victim met the suspect and was then kidnapped and raped in a parking lot near the intersection of Yadkin Road and Skibo Road.

Dellia arrived in Fayetteville on Friday evening and was charged with second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

"The FPD would like to thank the United States Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force for the Eastern District of California, and most importantly, the victim, who remained faithful that her offender would be captured one day," the FPD said in a release.

