Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder

Durham police have made an arrest in the murder of a man who was found dead inside a car in a creek in late November.The homicide happened Nov. 28 in the 3200 block of Rowena Avenue, near Checkerberry.Officers responded to a sound of shots call at 10:19 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jamond Lee Alston, 22, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, inside a crashed car.Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Laron Malik McCrae for his role in the homicide.McCrae, of Durham, was charged with 13 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm by a felon.He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $750,000 bond.