NEWS

Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder

Laron Malik McCrae (Credit: Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police have made an arrest in the murder of a man who was found dead inside a car in a creek in late November.

The homicide happened Nov. 28 in the 3200 block of Rowena Avenue, near Checkerberry.

Officers responded to a sound of shots call at 10:19 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jamond Lee Alston, 22, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, inside a crashed car.

READ MORE: Police ID man found dead in a car in creek

Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Laron Malik McCrae for his role in the homicide.

McCrae, of Durham, was charged with 13 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm by a felon.

He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $750,000 bond.
Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicideinvestigationarrestshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Durham police ID man found dead in car in creek
NEWS
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
NC trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
More News
Top Stories
NC trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
Show More
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Toddler thrilled to get 'Weatherman' suit for Christmas
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos