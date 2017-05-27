Suspect in custody after fatal Virginia police shooting

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent.Virginia State Police said Saturday that Travis A. Ball of Richmond is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding.Ball is charged in the shooting death of Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who died early Saturday.Walter was shot Friday night while on patrol with a City of Richmond police officer. The officers had approached a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street when Walter was shot.Ball took off after the shooting, sparking an overnight manhunt.