NEWS

Suspect in custody after fatal Virginia police shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect is in custody (WTVD)

RICHMOND, Virginia --
Authorities say a suspect is in custody after the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that Travis A. Ball of Richmond is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding.

Ball is charged in the shooting death of Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who died early Saturday.

Walter was shot Friday night while on patrol with a City of Richmond police officer. The officers had approached a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street when Walter was shot.

Ball took off after the shooting, sparking an overnight manhunt.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspoliceofficer-involved shootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in California
Trump says he'll decide on Paris climate agreement next week
Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
Lawyer: Kushner stands ready to talk to investigators
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in California
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter's security adviser, dead at 89
Your pool not open this weekend? This may be why
Show More
2 young children found dead in hot car in Texas
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
6 people implicated in rash of Wayne County break-ins
Officials: Man pulled from water in Johnston Co has died
Durham Police seek help solving business armed robbery
More News
Top Video
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
Field of honor a breathtaking Memorial Day reminder
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
More Video