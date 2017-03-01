  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
Suspect runs into woods after chase with Wake County deputies

Wake County law enforcement found and arrested the suspect, Kiwane Martez Clifton (Chopper 11 HD)

WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man with outstanding warrants ran into the woods to evade arrest after a short chase with Wake County sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon.

While on patrol near the Sheetz gas station on Wendell Boulevard, a deputy recognized the suspect, Kiwane Martez Clifton. Clifton had outstanding warrants for drugs and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The deputy attempted to stop Clifton, who sped away in his vehicle. Authorities said Clifton struck several Wake County Sheriff's Office vehicles during the chase.

Clifton jumped from his car and ran into the woods. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other agencies helped search for Clifton.

Authorities found and arrested Clifton around 3 p.m.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the pursuit. It is unknown if Clifton was injured.

