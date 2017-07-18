RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating a robbery at Adams Terry Realty.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hillsborough Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a robbery.
According to the victims, two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the business, demanded money, and then fled the scene.
When authorities arrived, they found two employees were tied up with zip ties.
RPD: 2 suspects, one armed with handgun, walked in and demanded money. 2 employees tied up with zip ties during the robbery. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ZCyvmo9YOo— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) July 18, 2017
Police said the employees are okay; however, they were transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.