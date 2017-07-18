NEWS

Police: Suspects rob Raleigh real estate agency, tie up employees

Police investigate incident at Adams Terry Realty (Credit: Andrea Blanford/Twitter )

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating a robbery at Adams Terry Realty.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hillsborough Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a robbery.

According to the victims, two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the business, demanded money, and then fled the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found two employees were tied up with zip ties.



Police said the employees are okay; however, they were transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
