Raleigh police are investigating a robbery at Adams Terry Realty.Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hillsborough Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a robbery.According to the victims, two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the business, demanded money, and then fled the scene.When authorities arrived, they found two employees were tied up with zip ties.Police said the employees are okay; however, they were transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.