Authorities are investigating a frighting crime in the eastern part of our state.A woman in Carteret County says she was driving on a dark road in the middle of the night when she slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting what she thought was a young child in the road.She said it turned out to be a dummy dressed in kids' clothing.As the woman slowed down, two men wearing dark hoodies walked up and pulled on her door handles.The woman was able to escape, but authorities are now searching for the suspects involved in the incident.