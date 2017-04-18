  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Cleveland police speak about death of man wanted in Facebook killing
NEWS

SUV lands in pond near Vass

The SUV landed in shallow water near the edge of the pond. (image courtesy Cypress Pointe Fire)

VASS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV flipped off a road and landed in a pond near Vass Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. along NC Hwy 690 not far from the intersection with Lakebay Road.


Firefighters said the SUV landed upright in shallow water and the two people inside were able to get out on their own.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They were taken to Moore Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrashVass
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sheriff's deputy shot in Oklahoma, suspect at large
Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot, killed himself after pursuit: Police
Suspect in Facebook video killing shoots himself to death
Gas leak near Durham apartment complex
More News
Top Stories
Suspect in Facebook video killing shoots himself to death
Raleigh man accused of peeping
Gas leak near Durham apartment complex
Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day
Watch: Supply ship blasts off for Space Station
Emotions churn for other family involved in fiery crash
Decision day for who will host NCAA tournaments nears
Show More
Trilliant Networks moving global headquarters to RTP
Watch: Officer gets goosed
Protect your kids from thirdhand smoke
Mountain lion snatches family dog from California home
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos