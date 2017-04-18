SUV lands in pond near Vass

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV flipped off a road and landed in a pond near Vass Monday night.It happened just before 10 p.m. along NC Hwy 690 not far from the intersection with Lakebay Road.Firefighters said the SUV landed upright in shallow water and the two people inside were able to get out on their own.They were taken to Moore Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.