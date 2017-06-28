Overturned SUV on shoulder of I-40 WB between Aviation & Airport. 1st responders: 2 people got out b4 crews arrived, minor injuries. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Olm9qKDmAj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 28, 2017

Authorities were called to a rollover crash along Interstate 40 Wednesday morning.It happened around 4:15 a.m. along the westbound lanes of I-40 near Aviation Parkway and Airport Boulevard.It is unclear what caused the SUV to overturn in the grassy shoulder, but two people inside the vehicle were able to get out before first responders arrived.They appeared to have minor injuries and were treated at the scene.Authorities had to close the right lane to traffic as they worked to clear the scene.